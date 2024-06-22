Dr Virander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye, passes away | 5 points on late diplomat

Seasoned diplomat Dr Virander Paul, India's Ambassador to Turkiye (formerly Turkey) passed away in Delhi on Friday after a prolonged illness. Viirander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR/x)

Taking to X (previously Twitter), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar described Dr Paul's demise as a ‘great loss’ to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

“Have worked closely with him (Paul) in his many postings. Always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

The Indian embassy said it was ‘deeply saddened' by the Ambassador's ‘untimely demise.’

“We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India’s envoy to Türkiye. A dedicated officer, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on its social media handle.

5 points on Dr Virander Paul, the Indian envoy to Turkiye

(1.) He started his career with the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. Before his posting in Turkiye, he was New Delhi's High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador to Somalia, and Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT).

(2.) Dr Virander Paul, who held various positions during his distinguished diplomatic career of thirty-three years, was India's 27th envoy in Ankara, where his stint began in August 2022; he succeeded Sanjay Panda in the position.

(3.) He held a medical degree from the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

(4.) The late diplomat was fluent in as many as four languages: Punjabi, Hindi, English, and Russian.

(5.) He is survived by his spouse Racheline, and the couple's two daughters.

