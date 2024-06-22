 Dr Virander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye, passes away | 5 points on late diplomat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dr Virander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye, passes away | 5 points on late diplomat

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 22, 2024 10:17 AM IST

The Ambassador breathed his last in Delhi on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Seasoned diplomat Dr Virander Paul, India's Ambassador to Turkiye (formerly Turkey) passed away in Delhi on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Viirander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR/x)
Viirander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR/x)

Taking to X (previously Twitter), External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar described Dr Paul's demise as a ‘great loss’ to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | ‘World larger than five’: Turkiye president supports India's permanent UNSC seat

“Have worked closely with him (Paul) in his many postings. Always admired his commitment and service and value his many contributions,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

The Indian embassy said it was ‘deeply saddened' by the Ambassador's ‘untimely demise.’

“We are deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Ambassador Virander Paul, India’s envoy to Türkiye. A dedicated officer, he will always be remembered for his exceptional human qualities and impactful professional contribution,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on its social media handle.

5 points on Dr Virander Paul, the Indian envoy to Turkiye

(1.) He started his career with the Indian Foreign Service in 1991. Before his posting in Turkiye, he was New Delhi's High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador to Somalia, and Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT).

Also Read | On 'Bharat vs India' row, United Nations cites example of Turkiye

(2.) Dr Virander Paul, who held various positions during his distinguished diplomatic career of thirty-three years, was India's 27th envoy in Ankara, where his stint began in August 2022; he succeeded Sanjay Panda in the position.

(3.) He held a medical degree from the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

(4.) The late diplomat was fluent in as many as four languages: Punjabi, Hindi, English, and Russian.

(5.) He is survived by his spouse Racheline, and the couple's two daughters.

(With agency inputs)

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Dr Virander Paul, India's envoy to Turkiye, passes away | 5 points on late diplomat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On