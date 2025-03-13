Draft UGC norms will enhance academic standards: Min tells RS

The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations proposed by the higher education regulator in January allowing industry experts, public policy administrators to be eligible for appointment as vice-chancellors, will “enhance” instead of diluting academic standards, union minister of state (MoS) education Sukanta Majumdar told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations proposed by the higher education regulator in January allowing industry experts, public policy administrators to be eligible for appointment as vice-chancellors, will “enhance” instead of diluting academic standards, union minister of state (MoS) education Sukanta Majumdar said. (ANI)

In a written response to a question on the draft regulations, Majumdar said the draft UGC norms expand leadership while ensuring strategic, academic, and governance expertise.

“Expanding the pool of potential candidates for the post of vice-chancellor will enhance rather than dilute academic standards by bringing in diverse expertise, leadership excellence, and a broader vision for higher education.... The regulations provide that candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of experience at a senior level in higher education, research institutions, public administration, public policy, public sector organizations, or industry with a proven track record of academic contributions,” Majumdar said.

“This expands the leadership talent pool while maintaining rigorous eligibility criteria, ensuring that universities are led by individuals with strategic vision, governance experience, and deep academic insight,” he added.

He was responding to a question by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury who sought to know the rationale behind allowing individuals from industries, public policy administration to be eligible for V-C positions.

Majumdar said experts from research, policy, and industry enhance multidisciplinary education, innovation, and global ties, strengthening universities “rather than compromising academic quality”

In response to a question by CPI-M MP John Brittas on the impact of proposed UGC regulations on federal principles and academic standards, Majumdar said, the draft rules “strongly uphold and reinforce India’s federal structure” by balancing national standards and state autonomy in higher education.

“These regulations are designed to ensure academic excellence while respecting the diverse educational frameworks of different states. These regulations propose a 3-member search-cum-selection committee for appointment of V-Cs. These members are to be nominated by impartial statutory bodies to ensure transparency in the selection process as well as to ensure autonomy of the university,” he added.

In response to a question asked by All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Dola Sena regarding the concerns about federalism and autonomy raised by states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, Majumdar said the UGC draft regulations are designed to ensure academic excellence while respecting the diverse educational frameworks of different states. “However, UGC is presently analyzing the feedback received from stakeholders including State Governments. All suggestions will be considered appropriately while finalizing the above said regulations,” he added.

On February 5, ministers from six Opposition-ruled states — Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana— passed a 15-point resolution rejecting the draft UGC norms. They argued that the regulations undermine the autonomy of states and criticised provisions that allowed non-academics to be appointed as vice chancellors, arguing that it would compromise academic integrity. The draft regulations on the appointment of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges circulated on January 6 stipulate that the chancellor or visitor of a university will establish a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointing vice-chancellors. Under this framework, the governor’s nominee would chair the committee, with the other two members appointed by the UGC chairman and the university’s apex body.

UGC has received more than 1500 feedback from stakeholders on its draft regulations 2025. “The feedback so received are at various stages of analysis and deliberations,” the minister said.