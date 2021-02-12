Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Asserting that it is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the law is being drafted to take action against stone-pelters.
"It is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals. Stone pelting is not an ordinary violation of law and order that is why it requires an extraordinary law. The draft is in its final stage and the law is being made," Chouhan told reporters when asked about his reported remark for bringing a strict law to curb stone-pelting.
Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual.
The law is being formulated in the wake of a recent incident of stone-pelting, after which more than 24 people were arrested in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29, 2020.
A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China surprises India with pace of withdrawal, pulls out 200+ tanks in 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws
- Gandhi also tweaked India’s once-ubiquitous family planning slogan to tell an obstreperous Lok Sabha: “This government is for ‘Hum do hamare do’.” He did not name anyone, but kept implying through the speech that the country was being run by, and for, four people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nothing conceded’: Centre on LAC troop pullback deal
- Until now, rival soldiers have been deployed eyeball-to-eyeball on the Finger 4 ridgeline at heights of almost 18,000 feet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: The data India needs to diagnose the economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solar case: Court cancels bails of two key accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on Union’s plea to club petitions against OTT platforms from HCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha says Andhra ‘invading’ its territory, seeks contempt action
- The Naveen Patnaik government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, accusing Andhra Pradesh of “invading” into its territory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir’: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox