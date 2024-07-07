“Dravidian model a murder model now…”: BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan on BSP leader K Armstrong's killing

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday hit out at the Tamil Nadu government over the killing of state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K Armstrong. “Dravidian model has become murder model now…” says BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan(PTI)

“Dravidian model has become a murder model now,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.



“This is unacceptable. The other day an AIADMK worker was killed. One of the PMK's workers also. One of our (BJP) worker's husband was brutally attacked in Anna Nagar while running," she added.

Soundararajan also added that despite the increase in political murders in Tamil Nadu, chief minister Stalin has been silent on the issue.

“He says people have surrendered, another government official says it's not politically motivated. Who are they to come to these conclusions. A CBI enquiry is required in this murder,” she said.

Soundararajan alleged that the state had turned a blind eye even towards their ally Congres. “ Three months ago, Congress district president(Tirunelveli) Jayakumar was killed. There was no investigation, no arrests," she said.

The BJP leader claimed that criminal elements in North Chennai were being paid for these crimes and sitting in jail these murders were being planned. She said, “There are powerful people behind this. I cannot brush it away as just personal rivalry, I cannot say it is not a political murder.”

She also levelled accusations against CM Stalin of being “too afraid” to visit the site of the Kallkurichi illegal hooch tragedy and pay homage to K Armstrong.

Armstrong was brutally murdered near his home in Perambur, Chennai by unknown attackers on July 5.

His body has been kept in the Bunder Garden school in Permabur for people to pay their last respects. BSP chief Mayawati called for an immediate CBI investigation into the case and accused the state government of not taking the matter seriously.