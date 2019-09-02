Drawing teacher given 5 years in jail in Kolkata’s fastest POCSO probe this year

india

Asish Mitra, a drawing teacher, was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Kolkata court on Sunday for molesting a minor student inside her house. Mitra was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s family filed a complaint at Ultadanga police station on August 14 saying the teacher used to molest her regularly. The complaint said that Mitra used to shut the door of the room where he took his class, saying noises would affect the girl’s concentration.

“The girl was too scared to talk to her parents but broke down one day,” Kolkata Police said in a social media post.

Setting a record, the investigating officer, Prabhat Kumar Senapati, arrested the accused, gathered evidence and filed a charge sheet within 72 hours. The verdict was announced exactly 18 days after the case was registered.

