e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / DRDO develops ‘GermiKlean’ to sanitise uniforms of security forces

DRDO develops ‘GermiKlean’ to sanitise uniforms of security forces

DRDO’s move came after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitizing their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets, etc.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 08:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
DRDO designed and developed a dry heat treatment chamber named “GermiKlean”. This chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes.
DRDO designed and developed a dry heat treatment chamber named “GermiKlean”. This chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes. (ANI)
         

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a sanitizing chamber named ‘GermiKlean’ to sanitise uniforms of security forces.

The sanitizing chamber has been set up at Parliament Street Police Station.

DRDO’s move came after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitizing their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets, etc.

“We can keep our uniforms and other items to be sanitised inside the chamber and it has proved to be really beneficial for us. I am really thankful to DRDO for taking this initiative on our request. DRDO has also designed a sanitisation tunnel for us and they have also designed a mat for us for foot sanitization,” said Eish Singhal, DCP, Parliament Street Police Station.

DRDO designed and developed a dry heat treatment chamber named “GermiKlean”. This chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes, said DRDO officials.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19 infection rate jumped by 21% in 12 days in Delhi
Covid-19 infection rate jumped by 21% in 12 days in Delhi
2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
2 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
LIVE: India records 11,455 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day spike, death toll at 8,884
LIVE: India records 11,455 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day spike, death toll at 8,884
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
Govt reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in treating Coronavirus cases
Govt reviews use of HCQ and antibiotic combo in treating Coronavirus cases
This 4-month-old spent 18 days on ventilator, beat Covid-19
This 4-month-old spent 18 days on ventilator, beat Covid-19
Choke holds by police should end, says Donald Trump
Choke holds by police should end, says Donald Trump
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In