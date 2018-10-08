DRDO employee held for alleged espionage links

A defence research and development organisation (DRDO) employee has been held here for alleged espionage links, an official said Monday.

Nishant Agarwal was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at DRDO’s Wardha Road facility, he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 17:31 IST