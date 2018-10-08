Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 08, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

DRDO employee held for alleged espionage links

The DDRO employee was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at DRDO’s Wardha Road facility, an official said.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2018 17:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
DRDO,defence research and development organisation,DDRO employee
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A defence research and development organisation (DRDO) employee has been held here for alleged espionage links, an official said Monday.

Nishant Agarwal was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at DRDO’s Wardha Road facility, he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 17:31 IST

tags

more from india