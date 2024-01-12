DRDO performs successful flight test of India's next generation Akash missile

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday conducted a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile. The test was done at 10:30 AM from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at very low altitude. The AKASH-NG missile system is state-of-the-art and possesses capability of intercepting high-speed, agile aerial threats. It has a range of around 80 km. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a flight test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha(PTI)

The official account of DRDO on X(formerly Twitter) shared a video of the missile test and captioned it as: "Next Generation Akash missile successfully flight tested from ITR , Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today at 10:30hrs against a high speed unmanned aerial target at very low altitude."

The Ministry of Defence announced the successful functioning of the complete weapon system."It has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with an indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication system," said the Ministry of Defence as quoted by news agency ANI.

During the flight test, senior officers from DRDO, the Indian Air Force (IAF), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were present.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the flight test and highlighted its significance in boosting India's defence. "The successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country, he said.

About India's Akash Weapon System

The Akash Weapon System has been indigenously designed and developed by the DRDO and produced by defence public sector units along with other industries. Multiple advanced versions of the missile are under development by the team.

The weapon system has received orders at the international level. Also countries in the Middle East have shown interest in it.