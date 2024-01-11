Atal Setu: All you need to know about India's longest sea bridge
It has shortened the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes which earlier took 2 hours.
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, longest sea bridge in India, is set to be inaugurated by the prime minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The bridge has been named after former prime minister and late BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 21.8 km in length and having six lanes, the bridge has been constructed at a whopping cost of ₹18,000 crore, reported news agency PTI.
The bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and ends at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. It is expected to boost economical development in Navi Mumbai and other nearby areas. It has shortened the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes which earlier took 2 hours. Authorities claim it will also resolve the problem of traffic jams in the region.
ALSO READ| Amid Maldives row, Andaman chief secretary says India has edge in tourism over other islands
The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the bridge has been fixed at 100 kmph by the Mumbai Police. Motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won’t be allowed to run on it.
Here are some of other amazing details about the Atal Setu
- A marvel of engineering, steel equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing aeroplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight was used for its construction.
- 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement were used in its construction.
- The bridge also reduces the distance between Mumbai and Pune Expressway. It will also provide connection to areas like the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.
- 70,000 vehicles are expected to use the bridge everyday, reported ANI.
- The construction of the bridge began in 2016. It is the 12th longest sea bridge in the world.