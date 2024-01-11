Atal Setu: All you need to know about India's longest sea bridge

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, longest sea bridge in India, is set to be inaugurated by the prime minister Narendra Modi on January 12. The bridge has been named after former prime minister and late BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 21.8 km in length and having six lanes, the bridge has been constructed at a whopping cost of ₹18,000 crore, reported news agency PTI. Aerial view of Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road) (Hindustan Times)

The bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and ends at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. It is expected to boost economical development in Navi Mumbai and other nearby areas. It has shortened the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20 minutes which earlier took 2 hours. Authorities claim it will also resolve the problem of traffic jams in the region.

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the bridge has been fixed at 100 kmph by the Mumbai Police. Motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won’t be allowed to run on it.

Here are some of other amazing details about the Atal Setu