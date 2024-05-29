 DRDO performs successful flight test of India's RudraM-II air-to-surface missile | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DRDO performs successful flight test of India's RudraM-II air-to-surface missile

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 29, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took to X and announced that the flight test met all trial objectives.

India on Wednesday conducted the successful flight test of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force. The flight-test happened off the coast of Odisha at around 11:30 am, the Ministry of Defence said.

India on Wednesday conducted the successful flight test of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force.(DRDO)
India on Wednesday conducted the successful flight test of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force.(DRDO)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took to X and announced that the flight-test met all trial objectives.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Indigenously developed Air to Surface RudraM-II missile was successfully flight-tested from Su-30 MK-I off the Odisha coast today. The flight-test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system, control & guidance algorithm @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD," wrote DRDO.

The performance of the missile was validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship, reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ| India delivers the fourth BrahMos missile battery to Philippines

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the people involved for the big achievement. Taking to X, Office of the Defence Minister of India wrote, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh congratulated DRDO, IAF and industry on the successful test flight of RudraM-II from Su-30 MK-I platform. He said that the successful test has consolidated the role of RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Indian Armed Forces."

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also complimented the DRDO team for their untiring efforts and contribution culminating in the successful flight test, the Defence Ministry said, reported news agency ANI.

About the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile

According to the Ministry of Defence, RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system. It's a Air-to-Surface missile which can neutralise many types of assets of India's enemies. Several state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into this missile system.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / DRDO performs successful flight test of India's RudraM-II air-to-surface missile
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On