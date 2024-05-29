DRDO performs successful flight test of India's RudraM-II air-to-surface missile

India on Wednesday conducted the successful flight test of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force. The flight-test happened off the coast of Odisha at around 11:30 am, the Ministry of Defence said. India on Wednesday conducted the successful flight test of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force.(DRDO)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took to X and announced that the flight-test met all trial objectives.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Indigenously developed Air to Surface RudraM-II missile was successfully flight-tested from Su-30 MK-I off the Odisha coast today. The flight-test met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system, control & guidance algorithm @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD," wrote DRDO.

The performance of the missile was validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship, reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ| India delivers the fourth BrahMos missile battery to Philippines

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the people involved for the big achievement. Taking to X, Office of the Defence Minister of India wrote, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh congratulated DRDO, IAF and industry on the successful test flight of RudraM-II from Su-30 MK-I platform. He said that the successful test has consolidated the role of RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Indian Armed Forces."

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also complimented the DRDO team for their untiring efforts and contribution culminating in the successful flight test, the Defence Ministry said, reported news agency ANI.

About the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile

According to the Ministry of Defence, RudraM-II is an indigenously developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system. It's a Air-to-Surface missile which can neutralise many types of assets of India's enemies. Several state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated into this missile system.