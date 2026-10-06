DRDO successfully tests indigenous high-altitude platform at 21 km, keeps it airborne for over 30 minutes: What is HAPS?

The flight generated performance data that was analysed by the DRDO team to assess the platform's capabilities and identify areas for further development.

During the experimental flight, the platform climbed to an altitude of 21 km above mean sea level (AMSL) and subsequently maintained an altitude of 20 km for more than 30 minutes. It was later instructed to return to the ground and was successfully recovered, the ministry of defence said on Tuesday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) has successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed High-Altitude Platform (HAPS).

What is HAPS? HAPS stands for High-Altitude Platform Station. It refers to an unmanned aircraft, airship or balloon that operates in the stratosphere, generally around 20-50 km above Earth. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) defines HAPS as stations located on an object at an altitude of 20-50 km and positioned at a specified point relative to the Earth.

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HAPS are designed to remain at high altitude for long periods and can perform roles that sit between conventional aircraft and satellites.

The European Space Agency describes them as a kind of “missing link” between drones and satellites, with potential uses including Earth observation, communications, disaster response and surveillance.

Unlike satellites, HAPS operate much closer to Earth, which can allow them to provide persistent coverage over a specific region and be brought back to the ground for maintenance or upgrades.

Multiple agencies supported trial The flight test on Tuesday was conducted with the coordination of several defence and civil aviation agencies, including the Indian Air Force (IAF), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other civil authorities.

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Real-time data transmitted during flight The HAPS transmitted real-time video and other flight parameters to the Ground Control Station throughout the trial. The information received during the mission indicated that the platform achieved the intended flight performance.

The system was equipped with several instruments and electronic systems, including an inertial measurement unit, a GPS receiver, onboard cameras and an altitude-control mechanism. These systems are designed to support navigation, monitoring and control while the platform operates at high altitude.

Designed for long-duration surveillance The HAPS is being developed as a lighter-than-air platform capable of operating for extended periods in the stratosphere. Such systems can potentially support persistent aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering and earth observation missions.

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The programme is being led by DRDO's Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra. The latest trial provides the organisation with additional flight data as it works towards developing an indigenous platform capable of sustained high-altitude operations.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, IAF, public sector undertakings and industry partners involved in the trial. He described the achievement as an important milestone in India's efforts to develop a long-endurance stratospheric airship under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.