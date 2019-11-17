Driver of local train which rammed into another in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:54 IST

The 31-year-old locomotive pilot of the local train that rammed into Hundry Intercity Express at Kacheguda in Hyderabad on November 11 succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night, doctors said.

L Chandrasekhar, who was steering the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train, was crushed in the driver’s cabin after the collision. He was pulled out by personnel of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) after eight hours by cutting open the mangled engine.

Chandrasekhar, who suffered multiple fractures in his ribs and got his right leg crushed, was admitted to Care Hospitals at Nampally.

Doctors were forced to amputate his leg above the knee on Thursday due to extensive vascular damage.

“He had been on ventilator since he was admitted to the hospital. Since the infection spread all over the body, he succumbed late on Saturday,” a bulletin from Care Hospitals said.

At around 10.40am on Monday, the MMTS train (No 47178), travelling from Falaknuma to Lingampalli collided with Hundri Inter-City Express (Train No 17028) between Kurnool and Secunderabad, stationed on the same track on Platform No. 2.

Sixteen passengers were injured and were first shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Of them, four passengers were shifted to Care Hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment.

The South-Central Railway, which conducted a preliminary inquiry into the accident, concluded that the accident occurred due to Chandrasekhar’s fault who did not notice the red signal and drove his train on the same track on which Kurnool-bound Inter-city Express was stationed.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kacheguda registered a case against Chandrasekhar under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The commissioner of Railway Safety has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the accident.