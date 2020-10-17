e-paper
Drones being used to drop arms, drugs from across international border: NSG DG

Drones being used to drop arms, drugs from across international border: NSG DG

“Drones are a security threat at the western border as they are being used to drop arms and drugs from across the international border. We have the system to identify and neutralize them,” Deswal told ANI here on Friday.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 06:07 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
The NSG is Federal Contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities.(Bloomberg File Photo)
         

Drones are being used to drop arms and drugs from across the border, however, our security agencies have the ability to neutralize the threat, said Director General (DG), National Security Guard (NSG) SS Deswal.

Friday also marked the 36th Raising Day of the NSG, one of the premier security forces in the country.

The NSG is Federal Contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities.

The NSG is a force equipped and trained to deal with specific situation and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism.

Deswal who was already the DG of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was given the additional charge of DG, NSG last month by the Centre.

