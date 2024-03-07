 Drop in Indian onion, potato output: official data | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Drop in Indian onion, potato output: official data

Drop in Indian onion, potato output: official data

ByZia Haq
Mar 07, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Lower output and harvesting of summer-sown onion due to extreme weather prompted the government to ban exports in December

India’s production of vegetables and fruits during 2023-24 has been estimated to be 355.25 million tonnes, marginally lower than the previous year’s 355.48 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry’s first advance estimates of horticultural output for the year released on Thursday showed.

The fall in onion production in 2023-24 is due to a decrease of 3.4 million tonne in Maharashtra alone. (HT PHOTO)
The fall in onion production in 2023-24 is due to a decrease of 3.4 million tonne in Maharashtra alone. (HT PHOTO)

Among key vegetables, the country’s output of onion, a volatile item, in 2023-24 is estimated to have dropped 16% to nearly 25.4 million tonne, compared to 30.2 million tonne in the previous, the figures show.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Lower output and harvesting of summer-sown onion due to extreme weather prompted the government to ban exports in December. A ban on onion exports by Turkey and Egypt, which grow onions similar in taste to ones in India, also kept supplies tight, causing local prices to jump.

The fall in onion production in 2023-24 is due to a decrease of 3.4 million tonne in Maharashtra alone, which is a large producer, the ministry said in a statement. Output of the vegetable was also lower than normal in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, which together account for a third of total production.

A series of hailstorms in states such as Maharashtra damaged both summer and late-summer varieties this financial year. High retail prices prompted the government to sell onions at a discount from a state-owned buffer of 700,000 tonne.

Potato output in 2023-24 is estimated to be around 58.9 million tonne, which is 3% lower compared to 60.1 million tonne in the previous year due to a decrease in production in West Bengal, the first advance estimates showed. The total production of tomatoes has been estimated to be 20.8 million tonne, marginally higher than the 20.4 million tonne produced in the previous year, the data showed.

The production of fruits is expected to touch 112.08 million tonnes due to increases in the output of bananas, mandarin, and mangoes during 2023-24, the government said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On