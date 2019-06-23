‘Drop sacrilege charges against murdered leader’: Dera supporters demand

Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda sect gathered in Kotkapura on Sunday refused to perform final rites of leader Mohinder Pal Bittu, an accused in a sacrilege case who was killed inside a jail on Saturday, until cases against him and other Dera followers are dropped, even as tight security was placed across the state.

The Dera management demanded an in-depth judicial probe into Bittu’s murder that took place inside high-security Nabha prison, near Patiala, on Saturday evening.

An official delegation consisting of inspector general of police (IGP) Ferozepur range MS Chinna, divisional deputy commissioner Kunar Saurabh Raj, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu rushed to the Dera’s “naam charcha ghar” or the community prayer centre in the evening but they failed to convince the family members and sect leaders to cremate Bittu’s body.Bittu, who was murdered by two persons in a high-security Nabha prison on Saturday evening, was main accused in the Bargari sacrilege case. He was considered to be close to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is in jail serving a life term for the murder of a journalist and a 20-year sentence for the rape of two female followers.

Meanwhie, a tense calm prevailed in Kotkapura as Dera supporters from Punjab and adjoining states — Haryana and Rajasthan — started arriving in a large numbers since early Sunday morning. The district administration deployed state police personnel and paramilitary forces across the town, especially around the sect’s community prayer centre.

A group of state-level Dera leaders addressed the gathering of followers at the community prayer centre around 2pm, demanded judicial probe into the murder. Harcharan Singh, a constituent of Dera’s 45-member executive committee, said the cremation will only be allowed after the state authorities ensure justice in Bittu’s murder case.

“Bittu’s name was wrongly associated with desecration of holy scriptures of Sikhs. It is against the tenants of the Dera to speak against any religion, including Sikhism. The deceased was known for his social activities in the region and he was made a scapegoat under a conspiracy,” Singh told the gathering in Kotkapura. After a post-mortem examination at Patiala, Bittu’s body was taken directly to the prayer centre.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 23:16 IST