Drug scandal running in garb of dating app busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers who were operating a narcotics racket through a dating app, along with seven consumers including a surgeon of a prominent hospital in the city, a senior police official said. The Hyderabad police with the mobile phones seized from the drug peddlers, who were arrested on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy commissioner of police (East Zone) Dr B Bala Swamy told reporters that a police team belonging to Chilakalguda police station and the commissioner’s task force conducted a joint operation in busting the drug racket being operated from a residential space at Sitaphalmandi in Secunderabad.

“The police seized 100 grams of MDMA (3,4-Methylene di-oxy methamphetamine, a synthetic drug with stimulant and minor psychedelic effects), 10 mobile phones and a small weighing machine, all worth of ₹15 lakh from their possession,” the DCP said.

The drug peddlers were identified as M Ramakanth (44), working as an office assistant in a private firm and Mudavath Prasad (30), a vacuum technician. The consumers of the drugs were identified as Karicherla Vinay Kumar (30) functioning as a sex worker, Dr Atif Abdul Samee (38), working as a surgeon at the Indo-US Hospital at Malakpet, Kothapalli Mosha (29) working at a men’s hostel, Ballam Vamsi Krishna (38), Kethavath Raju Naik (29) (both unemployed), Shaik Sameer (23), an IT recruiter and Adepu Satya Suresh Babu (51), a private employee.

According to Bala Swamy, Ramakanth, the main accused, had developed the habit of engaging in bisexual activities four to five years ago. “Initially, he visited public places such as Indira Park, Sanjeevaiah Park, Parade Grounds and bus stops. Later, he started using the dating mobile application “Grindr” to contact people,” he said.

Later, Ramakanth also began consuming MDMA and other drugs to increase stamina, and used to give drugs to attract youth. Due to unsafe sexual activities, he became HIV positive and is under treatment, but continued meeting people regularly at his flat and other places, police said.

“About two years ago, Ramakanth started drug peddling for easy money. Through Grindr, he displayed a symbol on his profile to indicate drug availability. In July 2024, he and Mudavath Prasad were arrested by Chilkalguda police under NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody. He was released on bail after one month,” he said.

About four months ago, Ramakanth again started selling drugs.

He contacted a Nigerian national in Bangalore, purchased MDMA at ₹4,000 per gram and sold it at ₹7,000–8,000 per gram with the help of Mudavath Prasad. They also consumed the drugs during sexual activities. “It was found that the accused and consumers were addicted to bisexual activities under the influence of drugs,” police said.

“Based on credible information, a raid was conducted at his flat. Both accused were apprehended, and on their lead, seven other consumers were also apprehended,” the DCP said. Following the raid, a case was registered under the NDPS Act 1985 in Chilkalguda police station.