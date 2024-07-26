Drugs worth 42.38 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 Tripura residents arrested: Police

Silchar: The Special Narcotics Police Station of Mizoram seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg of heroin worth Rs.42.38 crore from Khawzawl district, officials said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

During the operation, which was conducted Wednesday, three people, all residents of neighbouring Tripura, were arrested and produced before the court on Friday, Mizoram police said.

“Based on specific information, a special narcotics police of the Crime Investigation Branch (CID), Mizoram, intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of Dulte village in Khawzawl district, and the narcotic products were seized,” one of the officials aware of the matter said.

According to the Inspector-general of police (law & order), Mizoram, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, 191 soap cases containing suspected heroin and 14.082 kg of methamphetamine were recovered from the secret chambers of the vehicle.

The suspected drug peddlers have been identified as MD Iman Hossain (23), Rippan Hossain (37), and Niranjan Karmakar (40).

The Special Narcotics Police Station has registered a case against them under sections 21(c), 22(c), 25, and 29(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

They were produced before the court, and further investigation into the matter has been launched, said IG Khiangte.