 Drugs worth ₹42.38 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 Tripura residents arrested: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drugs worth 42.38 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 Tripura residents arrested: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 26, 2024 05:50 PM IST

According to the Inspector-general of police (law & order), Mizoram, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, 191 soap cases containing suspected heroin and 14.082 kg of methamphetamine were recovered from the secret chambers of the vehicle

Silchar: The Special Narcotics Police Station of Mizoram seized 14.082 kg of methamphetamine and 2.804 kg of heroin worth Rs.42.38 crore from Khawzawl district, officials said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

During the operation, which was conducted Wednesday, three people, all residents of neighbouring Tripura, were arrested and produced before the court on Friday, Mizoram police said.

“Based on specific information, a special narcotics police of the Crime Investigation Branch (CID), Mizoram, intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of Dulte village in Khawzawl district, and the narcotic products were seized,” one of the officials aware of the matter said.

According to the Inspector-general of police (law & order), Mizoram, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, 191 soap cases containing suspected heroin and 14.082 kg of methamphetamine were recovered from the secret chambers of the vehicle.

The suspected drug peddlers have been identified as MD Iman Hossain (23), Rippan Hossain (37), and Niranjan Karmakar (40).

The Special Narcotics Police Station has registered a case against them under sections 21(c), 22(c), 25, and 29(1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

They were produced before the court, and further investigation into the matter has been launched, said IG Khiangte.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Drugs worth 42.38 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 Tripura residents arrested: Police
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On