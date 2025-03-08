‘Drunk’ BMW driver urinates at busy traffic junction in Pune; cops launch probe | Video

A video has surfaced from Maharashtra's Pune, showing a young man driving a BMW, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and urinating at a busy traffic junction. Gaurav Ahuja, the main accused, is currently absconding.(X )

The incident took place on Saturday morning in Shastrinagar area of Pune's Yerawada, PTI reported. An eyewitness captured the video of his act and posted it on social media.

The video soon went viral on X (formerly Twitter), prompting authorities to take immediate action.

In the video, the man identified as Gaurav Ahuja by the police, steps out of his luxury car and urinates in the middle of the road at a busy traffic junction.

Meanwhile, his associate, Bhagyesh Oswal, who was sitting in the front seat, watched the act unfold.

As one of the lookers warns the man against the act, and records him, the man doesn't seem to mind.

Gaurav Ahuja then gets into his car and flashes someone, seemingly the man who was recording him. The duo then speeds off, with Ahuja seemingly unfazed, even smirking at the person who filmed the incident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) and the Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, and endangering public safety.

Police were alerted to the video and launched an investigation immediately.

Bhagyesh Oswal, who was sitting in the front seat of the car while the main accused Gaurav Ahuja was urinating outside, has been detained, the Yerawada police station official said.

"Oswal has been sent for medical tests as we believe the youth were drunk at the time. Ahuja is absconding, and local police and Crime Branch teams are making efforts to nab him," he said.

Who is Gaurav Ahuja?

According to media reports, Gaurav Ahuja, the main accused in the case, is the son of a restaurant owner Manoj Ahuja. He is currently absconding and local police and crime branch teams are making efforts to nab him.

At the time of the incident, Ahuja was allegedly drunk. Activist Vijay Kumbhar claimed that Gaurav isn't a first-time offender.

"He is a habitual criminal with a long history of offences. He knows the law, how to exploit legal loopholes, and how to evade arrest. His past record is filthy," Kumbhar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).