DU condemns ‘ruckus’ at Rahul Gandhi’S surprise visit

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday issued a statement condemning the alleged “misbehaviour” faced by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) secretary during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s surprise visit to the north campus on Thursday for a student interaction. New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

According to DUSU president, Ronak Khatri, the event marked a special student interaction session on a wide spectrum of issues.

During the event, DUSU secretary Mitravinda Karanwal was allegedly denied entry to her office, and other students were also reportedly harassed.

Condemning the incident, DU said, “There were some students inside the DUSU secretary’s room who were locked in and later were misbehaved with by NSUI members… Strict action will be taken against students who were involved in this.”