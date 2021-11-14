Dubai Expo: Both Covid recovery, economy showing resilience, says Jaishankar

There is every sign that the Indian economy is faring well as the growth is back, which is seen not only in numbers reported by businesses, but also on the streets in terms of spirit, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

India has crossed 1.1 billion Covid-19 vaccinations and there has been confidence that in the next few weeks, all the eligible people will get the shots, which will leave the country in a good shape to tackle any exigency, he said at the India Pavilion of EXPO2020 Dubai, which has seen a footfall of over 300,000 in 43 days.

“There are two parallel processes going on simultaneously. One is the recovery from Covid and the other is the recovery of the economy. Both are showing resilience in different forms. In terms of lives and livelihoods,” a statement of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) said, quoting him. Ficci is one of the partners in the India Pavilion.

Jaishankar said there is every sign that the economy is faring well. “The growth is not only back in numbers seen in company reporting, but also on the streets in terms of spirit. I would say we are well-poised and part of the reason why we are well poised is that a lot of effort was made in creating the capacities to handle Covid — hospitals, ventilators and even the vaccination. Part of it is also because of the resilience and foresight with which we responded,” he said.

“We husbanded our resources well and reacted in the balanced and right manner. We recovered and at the same time we recovered in a very responsible manner. So, that creates a fair degree of confidence and optimism in India as we look into 2022,” he said.

The minister said India’s trade recovery with its partners such as the UAE is robust. “Trade recovery has been very strong and we don’t think that it is just because of pent up demand. The recovery remains very strong,” he said. Jaishankar also visited the UAE and Israeli pavilions.

Commenting on achieving 300,000 footfall at the Indian pavilion, he said: “In many ways, the Indian pavilion covers the tradition and the modernity of the country. It is challenging but that has been successfully done. The footfalls are reflective of the good work that has been done.” Ambassador of India to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, and Consul General of India in Dubai Aman Puri were also present at the occasion.