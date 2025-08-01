'Dubious sources': MEA on UK report accusing India of 'transnational repression'

India on Friday strongly dismissed a British parliamentary committee report that named it among countries allegedly involved in "transnational repression" in the United Kingdom, calling the allegations "baseless" and rooted in dubious, anti-India sources. Some of the details related to India cited in the report was provided by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India (AFP)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted that the report's references to India, released by the UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights on July 30, were based on "unverified" inputs from banned or discredited organisations.

"We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

He further stated that, “These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility.”

The report, titled “Transnational Repression in the UK”, listed India alongside countries such as China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and others accused of targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists on British soil.

Some of the details related to India cited in the report was provided by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and other UK-based Sikh groups.

“The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself,” Jaiswal added.

India has consistently raised concerns with UK authorities about the activities of extremist groups based in the UK that promote separatist agendas, particularly those advocating for Khalistan, which India considers a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.