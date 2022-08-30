Dumka teenager murder: Jharkhand HC seeks report from DGP, asks cops to give security to victim's kin

The Jharkhand high court on Tuesday took cognisance of the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Dumka district and summoned director general of police Neeraj Sinha seeking a report on the matter. The court also directed the state police to provide adequate security to the girl's family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teenager was set ablaze last Tuesday (August 23) by a stalker, Mohammed Shahrukh, whose advances she had rejected. She was admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital with 95 per cent burns, and later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (August 28).

The incident has triggered massive unrest in the eastern state, with several taking to streets demanding capital punishment for the accused.

Also Read | Sec 144 imposed in Jharkhand's Dumka after girl set on fire by stalker dies

Shahrukh was arrested on the same day of the incident after the victim gave her statement before a magistrate. The second accused in the case, Naeem alias Chhotu Khan, as mentioned by the girl, was nabbed on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jharkhand Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to oversee the case, ANI reported. The 10-member unit will be led by a superintendent of police.

"Till now two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done," ML Meena, ADG headquarters, Jharkhand Police, was quoted as saying.

The girl was cremated on Monday morning under the watch of the Dumka administration.

Chief minister Hemant Soren, meanwhile, has called for awarding the “strictest of punishments” to the accused, adding more laws are needed to strengthen the existing ones in such incidents.

He also directed the Dumka administration to provide ₹10 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the girl. The chief minister has directed all proceedings against the accused to be tried from the fast-track court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON