Dumri bypoll 2023: Results today; I.N.D.I.A.-NDA allies in direct contest

Both the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) blocs are keeping a close eye in the Jharkhand's Dumri assembly seat. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Around 65 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters had exercised their franchise in this seat.

The main contest in this seat is between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)’s Bebi Devi and AJSU Party’s Yashoda Devi. However, AIMIM’s Abdul Rizvi, who emerged fourth in a four-corner contest in 2019, has also made efforts to make the fight triangular this time around as well. JMM is backed by I.N.D.I.A. allies Congress and RJD; and AJSU Party has BJP's support.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of former education minister Jagarnath Mahto on April 9. Mahto’s wife, Bebi Devi, was inducted into the cabinet last month and given the responsibility of excise and liquor prohibition. AJSU Party fielded Yashoda Devi, who came second in the 2019 assembly polls, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

"In all, 24 rounds of counting will be held and over 70 officials have been deployed for the exercise," Giridih Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer Naman Priesh Lakra told news agency PTI.

Central Armed Police Force and various wings of Jharkhand pilice have also been deployed to ensure free and fair counting of votes.

