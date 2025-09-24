Durga Puja preparations hit as Kolkata stays waterlogged, pandals suffer damage

People in Kolkata are struggling to return to normalcy, a day after the overnight rainfall caused severe waterlogging and electricity disruption. Eleven people were killed in the 24-hour downpour that was the highest since 1986. This came just days ahead of Durga Puja festivities, which concerned pandal organisers whose artworks were damaged due to rainwater. Despite the rain subsiding, several areas of Kolkata are still experiencing severe waterlogging and inundation. (Reuters)

Waterlogging continues

Despite the rain subsiding, several areas of Kolkata are still experiencing severe waterlogging and inundation. Water was pumped out of low-lying areas of Kolkata and adjoining areas through the night, but residents of Bidhannagar continued to reel under flooding, with knee-deep water and traffic snarls. From flooded courtyards on MG Road in the north to waterlogged lanes of Jodhpur Park in the south, rainwater was seen in parts of the city. Visuals from the Ballygunge area, Rabindra Sadan area, also showed people wading in knee-deep water.

Electricity cut in several areas

Meanwhile, citing waterlogging and public safety, CESC cut off electricity supply to certain areas of Kolkata. In an X post, it said, “As a matter of abundant caution, considering public safety, due to extreme water-logging as a result of incessant rainfall, supply to certain areas continues to be kept switched off proactively by us.” According to a report by The Times of India, the supply of Jadavpur, Ekbalpore, Mominpore, Dhakuria, Ballygunge, Kasba and Survey Park was switched off as floodwaters rose dangerously close to junction boxes and meters. Nearly a lakh customers reportedly received messages stating network issues due to the weather.

Durga Puja pandal owners are concerned

With water gushing in the city, Durga Puja Pandals have faced a huge it. While the festivities have already started with CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurating multiple pujas, pandals remain deserted due to adverse weather conditions. Talking to HT, the general secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab, said that the last-minute preparations were underway and people had started hitting the streets. “A deluge at this point has come as a major setback. Even though the water level has started receding, some pandals have been hit as the artwork has been damaged.” The forum for Durgotsab represents 500 pujas in the Kolkata and Howrah areas.

A similar issue was seen at Japur Jayshree Dum Dum club, where a portion of the fandal was damaged as organisers were preparing for the inaugural puja. The artworks, which are mostly made of plywood, are damaged due to rainwater.

What Kolkata mayor said

Amid the poor situation of city infrastructure, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said that there is waterlogging in the areas that have no drainage system, including in front of the Birla Planetarium. The water from the lake has overflowed onto Southern Avenue. “We can't perform magic. Our pumping station is working,” he said, calling it a “misfortune.” He also said that we can't fight nature, but we will try to get things back to normal within a day or two. Talking about the disruptions of Durga Puja celebrations, Hakim said, “If the rain doesn't come again, people should celebrate Durga Puja with joy.” Further, he said that some pandals are completely submerged in water, and if it rains during the puja, ‘we’ll handle it.’

Opposition slams Kolkata government

Following the torrential rain and waterlogging in the city, the opposition slammed the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government for its "extremely poor drainage system". Taking to social media, the BJP attacked the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation, accusing it of corruption and civic failure. They also shared visuals of the flooded Maniktala area with submerged Puja pandals. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged political parties not to politicise the crisis, and stressed that the priority must be relief and safety for the people.