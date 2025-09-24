Bengaluru, The Navaratri season is not only an occasion, but also serves as a canvas for art, culture and community bonding. From Gita to Mukti: Bengali Durga Pooja pandals to weave faith, art and festivity this Navaratri

For the Bengali community in Bengaluru, the festival has always been an opportunity to showcase their boundless creativity through Durga Pooja pandals, and the city too is now resplendent with such celebrations.

The Bengali Durga Pooja commences on Shashti, the sixth day of Navaratri, and concludes on Dasara or Vijaya Dashami, the 10th day, when the Goddess Durga has vanquished the mythological demon king Mahishasura.

In a tradition mirroring Kolkata's grandeur, Bengaluru's pandals are also based on evocative themes.

Among the most awaited this year is Oikotan Hebbal Durgotsav-2025, which has themed its decoration based on Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

Oikotan president Soma Bose, explained that the pooja is being held on the premises adjoining Green Country Public School on Airport Road, Hebbal.

Since the inception of this event in 2013, Oikotan Hebbal Durgotsav has successfully blended artistic creativity, fun, festivities and traditional religious fervour with amazing finesse to make it one of the landmark events of India's Silicon City, she told PTI.

According to Bose, Oikotan has been honoured with a slew of 'Sharad Samman' awards from various Bengaluru- based organisations across different categories - Best Theme Pandal, Best Idol, Best Decoration, 'Sera Pujo' and the Best Bengali Cultural Representation.

"This year, the pandal theme features the confluence of the power of the divine with the values and teachings enshrined in an iconic scripture - Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. This profound idea will take shape in an unprecedented display of visual splendour never before witnessed in Bengaluru," the committee president said.

Another prominent Durga Pooja organisers are RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust.

"The Trust will celebrate its 19th year Durga Pooja from September 27 to October 2 at Princess Green, Gate No. 9, Palace Grounds. This year's theme, "Mukti" , reflects liberation from fear, injustice, and spiritual bondage," said RT Nagar Socio Cultural Trust chief secretary Sanjay Bhattacharjee.

He said the pandal, designed to reminisce memories of 'Kolkata Pooja', is being brought to life by skilled artisans from Kolkata, including idol makers from Krishnanagar, renowned for their intricate craftsmanship and storytelling through clay.

"The idol will be adorned with traditional jewellery and vibrant garments, while the venue will be illuminated by Chandan Nagar's famed light technicians, creating a truly immersive festive experience," Bhattacharjee said.

There will be 90 stalls offering authentic Bengali food and popular brand showcases.

Vishwarup Roy of Team Maitree Bandhaan, which assists various Bengali cultural associations during pooja, said similar attractive pooja pandals have been arranged at Jayamahal, Indira Nagar, Malleswaramam, North Bengaluru Bengali Pooja in Rajaji Nagar.

"The best decorations are done in Oikotan, Jayamahal, RT Nagar Palace Ground, North Bengaluru, Borsha and the one at HSR Layout. There are three poojas happening at East Bengaluru Cultural Association, Whitefield Cultural Association, Arohan, Abhinandan and Amtran in KR Puram," Roy told PTI.

