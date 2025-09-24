Kolkata rain: Water level recedes but roads, localities remain submerged

Water levels in Kolkata streets have begun to recede after Tuesday’s heavy downpour even as several arterial roads and neighborhoods across the city remained submerged on Monday morning. Some parts of Kolkata received more than 300mm rain in just six hours. (AFP photo)

After eight people were electrocuted to death in the city alone, power supply to several waterlogged pockets was disconnected adding to people’s woes.

Kolkata experienced a near-cloudburst situation in the early hours of Tuesday, registering more than 251mm rain in 24 hours, the highest in 37 years. Some parts of Kolkata received more than 300mm rain in just six hours.

“The water level has started receding. Several roads and localities are still submerged. Vehicles are plying. It would take some time before the water level recedes completely. All our 82 pumping stations are working. But as the canals are almost full, the water level is receding gradually,” said Tarak Singh, member-mayor-in-council of the sewerage and drainage (S&D) department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Several pockets and roads in Ballygunge, near Thanthania Kali temple, Rash Behari, Gariahat, Camac Street, New Garia and Taratala are still submerged under a few-inches deep water.

“It wasn’t just the rainwater, which left the city submerged on Tuesday. As the canals that crisscross Kolkata and help to drain out stormwater were almost full because of the extremely heavy rainfall, the water from the canal also entered the city. The lock gates can’t be opened for around eight hours every day during high tide. The water level in the city can only recede when the lock gates are opened,” he said.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the intensity of rain was higher in Kolkata’s southern and eastern parts. Garia, for example, recorded 332 mm of rain while Jodhpur Park received 285 mm, the KMC said. Kalighat recorded 280 mm while Topsia and Ballygunge recorded 275 mm and 264mm rain respectively.

“Since yesterday the lane in front of our house and the road are submerged under knee-deep water. There is no power supply. We can’t operate the water pump. We are purchasing water from the shops,” said Barun Talikdar, a resident of New Garia.

Durga Puja begins on Sunday with Sasthi but many pandals remain submerged with extensive damages for artisans and organisers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an alert over another low pressure which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It is likely to trigger more rain in Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal in the next few days.