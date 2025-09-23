Kolkata rain sparks political war: BJP cries Durga Puja pain, TMC hits back with ‘science’

As large parts of West Bengal's Kolkata saw waterlogging after “cloudburst-like” torrential overnight rain, public life was brought to a standstill and at least seven people died of electrocution, triggering a political war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vehicles and people wade through waterlogged roads in Kolkata after heavy overnight rain on Tuesday.(PTI photos)

Overnight rain led to severe waterlogging in Kolkata, with knee-to-waist-deep water reported at several places. The heavy rain led to traffic snarls and disruptions in rail as well as flight operations. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who called the rain unprecedented, announced Durga Puja leave for state-run schools two days ahead of schedule. Follow Kolkata rain news live updates

‘TMC making Bengalis suffer during Durga Puja’

The BJP took to social media to attack the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), accusing it of corruption and civic failure over the rain that pounded the city amid Durga Puja buzz. In response, the TMC accused the BJP of “weaponising pain to spread hate” during a time of crisis.

“Durga Pujo celebrations are starting this week. Yet, due to Kolkata’s extremely poor drainage system, Puja pandals are submerged under water,” the Bengal BJP unit posted on X, sharing a video from the flooded Maniktala area.

“Years of anarchy under the CPI(M) and nearly 15 years of corruption in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under TMC have forced Bengalis to suffer even during their biggest festival, Durga Puja.”

In another post, sharing visuals from Science City, the BJP linked the flooding to a breakdown in civil infrastructure and a deterrent to investment.

“See the condition of Kolkata around Science City… If such is the condition of civil lives, how can anyone think about living a sustainable life in Kolkata? How can any organisation further have the intent to invest? This is a breakdown of civil order,” the post read.

‘Unusual cloudburst… BJP ignores science’

State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya responded sharply, blaming the rainfall on an unusual cloudburst and accusing the BJP of ignoring scientific realities.

“Yesterday, Kolkata faced the fury of a rare cloudburst. Nearly 300 mm of rain fell within hours, a scale that overwhelms any city, no matter its infrastructure… Yet what does BJP do? They ignore science, they ignore compassion, they ignore climate realities,” she posted on X.

“Their only obsession is to weaponise pain and spread hate. They think people cannot tell the difference between a natural calamity and their propaganda,” her post read.

“We know that yesterday was nature’s wrath. We also know that BJP’s attempt to inject hatred during Durga Puja is strategic and will fail miserably,” she added.

Women and child development minister Sashi Panja also hit out at the BJP, accusing it of politicising the rain tragedy that killed at least seven.

“Amid calamity, leadership is measured in compassion and action. BJP offers neither. Instead, they mock Bengal while their own governments fail their people year after year at the first sign of heavy rain. Empathy? That’s beyond their vocabulary.”

Accusing the BJP of double standards and reminding the party of the condition a state government by it, she said, "When Gurgaon gets flooded, the BJP stays mum. And at a time of calamity, instead of showing compassion for people, all BJP does is mock the Bengal government.”

Leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari in turn launched a scathing attack on the TMC government and civic bodies.

“A procession of deaths in an inundated city!” the BJP leader wrote, blaming municipal bodies for “incompetence and indifference,” despite access to accurate rainfall predictions.

“They have not learnt lessons from the past, and the same picture gets repeated year after year.”

Adhikari also targeted the state Power Department, calling the electrocution deaths an act of “criminal negligence.”

“Where are your officials? Why haven't effective steps been taken to handle dangers lurking from live wires? So far, seven innocent people are dead. This is not your failure, this is criminal negligence. People must be held responsible for this neglect and punished.”