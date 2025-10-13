BJP says accused in Durgapur gang rape a TMC worker, launches 6-day dharna

The Opposition BJP on Monday launched a six-day sit-in at Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district to protest the alleged gang rape of a medical student of a private college in the industrial city. West Bengal BJP leader and LOP Suvendu Adhikari. (HT Photo)

The dharna was launched by Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in the City Centre area.

Launching a sharp attack from the protest stage, Adhikari said, "We failed to protect our sister from Odisha and the CM of this state asks women to figure out their own protection."

He alleged that one of the arrested accused is a TMC worker.

Adhikari accused the police of obstructing the agitation, including the erection of the stage, and said the stir would continue for six days.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari met the father of the rape survivor and expressed support and solidarity. The BJP leader subsequently brought him to the protest stage.

The agitation comes against a backdrop of rising political tension in West Bengal over the issue, with the opposition BJP attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over law and order issues, particularly crimes against women.

The gang rape of the student has triggered public outrage, with the BJP seeking to amplify it and showcase it as a symbol of the state government's alleged failure.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday advised female students to be more careful about their own safety, which the Opposition cited to accuse her of victim-blaming.

Other political parties, such as the SUCI, also held an agitation seeking justice. A doctors' forum also held a protest in front of the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The 23-year-old woman hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district was gang raped on Friday night when she went outside the private medical college with a friend to have dinner.