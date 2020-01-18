e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / India News / During govt function in school, policeman allegedly molests minor; beaten up

During govt function in school, policeman allegedly molests minor; beaten up

Locals said that the accused police personnel was on duty at the ‘Chhatra Yuva Utsav’, a program organized by the state government for students and youth every year.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Other police personnel present at the spot had to rescue the accused policeman and rush him to a hospital for treatment.
Other police personnel present at the spot had to rescue the accused policeman and rush him to a hospital for treatment.(HT file photo for representation)
         

An assistant sub-inspector of police was beaten up by locals after he allegedly tried to molest a teenage school girl, while attending a government-organized program inside a school in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Friday evening.

Other police personnel present at the spot had to rescue the accused policeman and rush him to a hospital for treatment.

“We have received a complaint. The process to arrest him has been initiated. As the victim is a minor, the accused will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). A departmental probe has also been initiated against him,” said Kankar Prasad Barui, superintendent of police of Basirhat.

Locals said that the accused police personnel was on duty at the ‘Chhatra Yuva Utsav’, a program organized by the state government for students and youth every year. The program was going on inside a school at Haroa in North 24 Parganas.

The officer had asked for a glass of water from the girl. When the girl went to give him water, he molested her, locals alleged.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that he was chatting with the girl on how to get a job in the police. Suddenly he tried to ‘outrage her modesty’”, a police officer said.

When the news surfaced, the locals assaulted him. His motorcycle was also damaged. Other police personnel present at the spot had to intervene to rescue him.

tags
top news
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Modi govt not foolish to penalise millions over NPR and census, says Chidambaram
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across J&K
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news