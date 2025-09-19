Search
DUSU polls: CM Gupta congratulates winners, says Delhi govt looking forward to new collaboration

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 06:47 pm IST

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three high-stakes polls, including the president's post, while the Congress-backed NSUI secured one.

With the RSS-affiliated ABVP bagging three posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday congratulated the poll winners, urging them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the university.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta urged the DUSU office bearers to fulfil their responsibilities towards the university.(ANI)

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all young comrades on ABVP's splendid victory in the DUSU election. This victory is not just of an organisation, but of every youth who considers patriotism, discipline, service, and struggle as the guiding path of their life," Gupta said at the 'Vikshit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang' event.

Reflecting on her own experience in student politics, she added, "I am proud that I, too, lived and learned these values as the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union. This result shows that the youth of Delhi remain steadfast on the path of knowledge, humility and unity, a path that ABVP established decades ago."

"The Delhi government has many initiatives it wishes to pursue in collaboration with the new DUSU team," the chief minister added.

Earlier in the day, the four ABVP candidates—three winners and one who lost—paid tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Arts Faculty campus.

Talking about the cultural event, Gupta said thousands of people participated enthusiastically. "I am happy that people took part in Sewa Pakhwada and made it successful. I also enjoyed painting in the programme," she said.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also attended the function, lauded the chief minister for her involvement.

"If an artist resides within someone, the right opportunity brings it out. Even after being in politics, the way CM Gupta expressed herself through art today deserves appreciation," he said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was also present at the event.

News / India News / DUSU polls: CM Gupta congratulates winners, says Delhi govt looking forward to new collaboration
