EAM Jaishankar speaks with US' secretary Rubio on West Asia conflict

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, and met the envoys of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Monday to discuss the fallout of the West Asia conflict amid growing concerns about the impact on India's food, fuel and fertiliser security. EAM Jaishankar and US State Secretary Marco Rubio met in Malaysia on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. (X/@DrSJaishankar)

Jaishankar said on social media that he had a detailed phone conversation with Rubio that “focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy”. He added: “We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch.”

There was no official readout on the phone conversation or the meeting with envoys of the GCC states, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Jaishankar said on social media that he and the six ambassadors had “exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia”.

“Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region,” he said.

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The meeting came a day after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security decided on a range of measures to cope with the economic and security implications of the war triggered by Israel and the US’s military strikes on Iran last month. The measures especially focused on ensuring the country’s immediate and long-term food, fuel and fertiliser security.

The Indian government has also stepped up efforts to ensure the security and well-being of 10 million Indians living in West Asian countries.

Besides, the envoys of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the meeting was also attended by the ambassadors of Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar. Saudi Arabia and the UAE alone are home to eight million Indians.

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Earlier in the day, Jaishankar spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath. “Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict,” Jaishankar said on social media without giving details. “India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR,” he added.

Sri Lanka is among India's neighbours that have sought additional fuel supplies from New Delhi to cope with an energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict. The Indian side has said it is examining these requests and a decision will be made after assessing the availability of fuel stocks and domestic demand.

Jaishankar said in yet another social media post that he had also spoken to his German counterpart Johann Wadephul on Sunday night regarding the West Asia conflict.