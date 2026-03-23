US, Iran holding talks, says Trump; announces 5-day pause on attacks on energy sites
Trump described the conversations between the US and Iran as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive” and said that they will continue throughout the week.
In a major breakthrough amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, the US President Donald Trump announced Monday that both the countries have been in talks over the past two days and that the US has agreed to pause attacks on Iranian energy sites for five days.
He described the discussions between the two countries, who have been engaged in a war for over three weeks, as “very good and productive” and without giving out much details, he said that the two sides talked about "a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."
Track live updates of Iran-US war here
“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social in his signature all-caps style.
He then again described the conversations as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive” and said that they will continue throughout the week.
Trump pauses strikes on Iran's energy infra for five days
The US President said that based on the “tenor” and “tone” of the talks, he has instructed his Department of War to “postpone” any attack on the power plants and energy infrastructure of Iran for five days.
Also read: Why PM Modi praised E20 petrol focus of his govt amid oil crisis triggered by West Asia war
“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.
‘We want to talk to them’
While the fresh move by the US President came without much anticipation as both the sides had shown no signs of de-escalation till recently, Trump on Friday had expressed willingness to engage in talks with Tehran.
Also read: Iran threatens to target power plants across Gulf, UAE's Barakah nuclear plant after Trump's Strait of Hormuz ultimatum
After much of Iran's leadership was killed in the current war, Trump said on Friday, “Nobody wants to be a leader over there anymore. We’re having a hard time. We want to talk to them, and there’s nobody to talk to… And you know what? We like it that way.”
Meanwhile, according to a report by Bloomberg published before Trump's latest Truth Social post, citing a person involved in direct, high-level contacts in Tehran, that the officials there were not willing to even discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route that controls a large chunk of the world's oil trade.
Iran says Trump ‘retreated’ after warning
Terming Trump's announcement as “retreat”, the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan said that the US President “backed down” after Iran's threat.
Iran threatened that if the US attacks Iran's energy infrastructure, the former will target the enegy infrastructure of the entire region.
“After the Islamic Republic threatened that in the event of any U.S. attack on Iran's energy infrastructure, it would target the energy infrastructure of the entire region, Trump backed down and stated that he had issued an order to postpone the attack,” the embassy said in a post on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More