EAM Jaishankar tables bill to amend Weapons of Mass Destruction Act, 2005

With an aim to prevent the financing of prohibited activities related to nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday tabled a bill in the Rajya Sabha to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act of 2005 to bring it in line with decisions taken by multilateral bodies.

Jaishankar introduced the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill amid noisy protests by the Opposition in the upper house of the Parliament.

“In the recent past, international regulations relating to weapons of mass destruction (WMD) have been strengthened, in particular the United Nations Security Council decisions and the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] recommendations have mandated provisions against financing in relation to WMDs,” he said.

Also Read:India witnessed lot of changes over last 8 years: Jaishankar

“Presently, there are no specific provisions in the WMD Act of 2005 in relation to prohibition or prevention of financing of prohibited WMD activities. Therefore, there is a need to amend the WMD Act of 2005 to enact legal provisions relating to financing and proliferation of WMDs and their delivery systems,” the EAM said.

India implements its international obligations responsibly and this is recognised by the world community, Jaishankar said. The WMD Act of 2005 prohibits unlawful activities in respect of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons and their delivery systems.

“In accordance with the obligations emanating from the targeted financial sanctions decided by the United Nations Security Council and the recommendations of the FATF, the proposed WMD amendment bill prohibits financing of prohibited activities under the WMD Act or any relevant act in relation to WMDs,” Jaishankar said.

The bill also proposes empowering the central government to freeze, seize or attach funds or financial assets or economic resources for preventing the financing of WMDs and to prohibit making available funds or resources for such activities.

“The bill is in our national interest, it will strengthen our credentials and global image and I recommend it for the consideration of the House,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned because of the protests immediately after the bill was introduced.