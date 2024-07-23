EAM Jaishankar to visit Laos, Japan this month for Asean, Quad meetings

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will make back-to-back visits to Laos and Japan this month to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Quad that are expected to focus on the Indo-Pacific region. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File)

Jaishankar will travel to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, during July 25-27 to participate in foreign ministers’ meetings under the Asean framework. This includes meetings of Asean-India, the East Asia Summit and the Asean Regional Forum (ARF).

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries in Vientiane on the margins of the Asean-related meetings, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday. Jaishankar is visiting Vientiane at the invitation of Saleumxay Kommasith, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Laos, the current chair of Asean.

The visit “underlines India’s deep engagement” with the Asean-centred regional architecture, as well as New Delhi’s strong commitment to Asean unity and centrality, the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and taking forward the Asean-India comprehensive strategic partnership.

This year marks a decade of India’s “Act East” policy, which was announced at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.

Jaishankar will subsequently travel to Japan during July 28-30 to participate in a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Tokyo on July 29 along with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the US.

The foreign ministers will take forward discussions held during the last meeting in New York in September 2023, exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and review progress on Quad initiatives and working groups, the external affairs ministry said.

They will also discuss regional and international issues and guide future collaboration to achieve the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific by “addressing contemporary priorities of the region through delivery of public goods”, the ministry said.

Ahead of the meeting in Tokyo, senior officials of the four countries met by video conference on July 3 to review progress made by various working groups since the Quad Summit in May 2023 and several meetings of foreign ministers held last year.

The officials discussed new ideas to take forward Quad’s collaboration in the Indo-Pacific to enhance maritime domain awareness, counter terrorism, and boost telecommunication resiliency through undersea cable connectivity, health security, digital public infrastructure and humanitarian assistance.

China’s assertive behaviour across the region, including the recent confrontation between Chinese maritime forces and the Philippines in the South China Sea, are expected to figure during both visits by Jaishankar, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

However, there is still no certainty regarding the date for this year’s Quad Summit, which is to be hosted by India. After inviting US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, New Delhi had planned to hold the Quad Summit the following day. This plan fell through when Biden declined the invitation.

The Indian side was keen to hold the summit in summer, but the people said this appears unlikely because the US administration’s focus currently is on the presidential election.