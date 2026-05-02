EAM Jaishankar visits Jamaica, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago to boost ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago from May 2-10 to boost ties with countries that have a sizeable population of Indian-origin people. Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries. (X/ANI)

During the trip, Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global issues, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday while announcing the visit.

The visit aims to continue the momentum of India’s political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, and to boost India’s longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting the mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development, the ministry said.

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All three countries “share a special connection with India owing to the presence of Girmitiya communities,” the ministry said.

Jaishankar is also expected to have bilateral engagements and interactions with prominent business leaders and members of the Indian community in these countries.