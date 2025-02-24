Jamaican envoy calls S Jaishankar ‘one of most efficient foreign ministers’

Jason Hall, the High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling him "one of the most proactive, most productive, most efficient foreign ministers" after attending a session at IIT Varanasi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was hailed by Jason Hall, Jamaica's High Commissioner to India, as "one of the most proactive, most productive, most efficient foreign ministers" during a meeting at IIT Varanasi.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Hall commended Jaishankar for sparing time from his busy schedule for the session.

"We especially enjoyed our session with the External Affairs Minister, and we must commend him for taking the time because I must say that he is easily one of the most proactive, most productive, most efficient foreign ministers alongside our foreign minister, of course, and we are truly grateful that he was able to spare the time out of his very busy schedule," he said.

Also read: Kashi is India’s cultural magnet, says Jaishankar

Hall added that each time he visits Varanasi, his optimism is renewed. He also said that he views the ancient city in juxtaposition with thousands of years, the time that the city has experienced.

"This is not my first time to Varanasi, and every time I come, I feel a renewed sense of optimism and faith in humanity. What I am particularly moved by is the ancient nature of this city. I often say that when you think of this moment now versus yesterday or this moment now versus 2000 years ago, your now is amplified. So given that Varanasi has this very ancient history. The now, the present that is spent here is just ultimately amplified when you take into consideration the vast passage of time that this beautiful city has witnessed," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar was in Jorhat to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit in Guwahati.

Also read: S Jaishankar reacts to ‘$21 million’ USAID row: 'Worrisome, concerning'

Jaishankar arrived with Heads of Missions from over 45 countries and also planned to visit Kaziranga National Park. Assam's Agriculture Minister Atul Bora welcomed the convoy, highlighting the significance of the visit on social media.

In a post on X, Bora said, "It was my honour to warmly welcome the Hon'ble Union Minister of External Affairs, Shri S Jaishankar ji, along with the Heads of Missions from over 45 countries, upon their arrival at Jorhat Airport this evening. Their visit includes exploring the World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park, and participating in the "Advantage Assam 2.0" investment summit in Guwahati."