Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara at around 1.41 pm on Thursday, with no significant damage reported. A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of Dal Lake as it rains in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir August 18, 2025. REUTERS/Sharafat Ali(REUTERS File Photo)

The earthquake occurred at a latitude of 34.68 degrees north and a longitude of 74.39 degrees east at a depth of five km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were reportedly felt across neighbouring areas including Srinagar, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Muzaffarabad, and Balakot.

However, there were no reports of any injury or damage to property so far, the officials added.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 21/08/2025 13:41:33 IST, Lat: 34.68 N, Long: 74.39 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said in a post on X.

This comes less than thirty hours after an earthquake jolted the Jammu's Doda district.

Striking Doda at around 8.18 am on Wednesday, the earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of five kilometers, with coordinates at latitude 33.07 N and longitude 76.12 E, in the seismically active Himalayan belt, according to the NCS.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage had been recorded.

The Kashmir Valley and surrounding districts, including Doda, fall under Seismic Zone V, a very high-risk zone for seismic activity, as classified by the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority.

On August 14, a massive cloudburst pummeled Kishtwar's Chishoti village in Jammu and Kashmir, and flattened everything that came in its path. The death toll after the Kishtwar cloudburst currently stands at 64, HT reported earlier.

Before this, two earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Wednesday.

The latest one was of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale at 4.39 IST, with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS posted on X.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Chamba at 3.27 IST with a depth of 20 kilometres.