Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude recorded in Kutch

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on Richter scale, followed by a quick aftershock of 3.5 magnitude, was recorded on Thursday in parts of Kutch district of Gujarat, according to an Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 4:03am, was situated around 22 kilometres away from Bhachau town in Kutch district, he said, adding that mild tremors ranging from 1.8 to 2.0 magnitude were also recorded in the region during the day.

Fortunately, no casualty or damage to property was reported due to the earthquake, said an official of the Kutch district emergency control room.

This is the second such mild intensity earthquake to have hit Bhachau region this month.

On March 10, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was registered in the same region.