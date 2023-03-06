Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Nicobar Islands region

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday around 5 am, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). It said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km. A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Islands region.(File)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS said in a tweet.

In January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea. The NCS said it took place at the depth of 77 km. A total of 22 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours time last year in the islands. The magnitude ranged betwen 3.8 to 5.0.

