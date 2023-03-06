Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Nicobar Islands region
Mar 06, 2023 07:56 AM IST
The National Centre of Seismology said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday around 5 am, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). It said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS said in a tweet.
In January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea. The NCS said it took place at the depth of 77 km. A total of 22 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours time last year in the islands. The magnitude ranged betwen 3.8 to 5.0.
