Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Nicobar Islands region

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 06, 2023 07:56 AM IST

The National Centre of Seismology said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday around 5 am, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). It said the earthquake jolted the region that took place at the depth of 10 km.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Islands region.(File)
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Islands region.(File)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS said in a tweet.

Also read: India spotted flying object over strategic island chain in 2022: Report

In January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck near the Andaman Sea. The NCS said it took place at the depth of 77 km. A total of 22 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours time last year in the islands. The magnitude ranged betwen 3.8 to 5.0.

