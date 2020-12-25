Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Delhi’s Nangloi

india

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:17 IST

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Nangloi in Delhi on Friday morning.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 5.02 am.

“Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, NCS tweeted.

No damage or casualty has been reported so far.