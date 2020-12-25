e-paper
Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Delhi's Nangloi

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Delhi’s Nangloi

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 5.02 am.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
No damage or casualty has been reported so far.
No damage or casualty has been reported so far. (Reuters file photo)
         

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Nangloi in Delhi on Friday morning.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 5.02 am.

“Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, NCS tweeted.

No damage or casualty has been reported so far.

