Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Assam; no loss of life reported

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook large parts of lower Assam on Wednesday morning causing damage to several buildings. There has been no report of loss of lives.

According to National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck at 7.51am and its epicentre was in Sonitpur district. It had a depth of 17 km and according to estimates, lasted for nearly 30 seconds.

Four aftershocks ranging from 4.7 to 3.6 on the Richter scale were recorded within the next hour.

Several buildings in Guwahati, including few apartment blocks and a five-star hotel, reported cracks in the walls and damage to boundary walls. At least two buildings in Nagaon located 120 km away have suffered damages.

In Dhekiajuli, the epicentre of the quake, there were reports of cracks appearing in fields and water bursting out from the gaps. It couldn’t be verified immediately if the cracks were caused by the quake.

Damages were reported in buildings at Tezpur town, located 180 km away from Guwahati. There are no reports of any casualty due to the quake.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and DONER (ministry of development of north eastern region) minister Jitendra Singh spoke to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“PM Shri Narendra Modiji has taken stock of the damage due to the earthquake over phone with me and has assured all support to Assam,” Sonowal tweeted.

According to National Centre for Seismology, the first aftershock measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 8.03am, 12 minutes after the first one. It was followed by one at 8.13am (4.0), another at 8.25am (3.6) and the last one at 8.44am (3.6).