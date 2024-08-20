 Earthquakes in Baramulla: Two back-to-back quakes rock Kashmir district | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquakes in Baramulla: Two back-to-back quakes rock Kashmir district

ByHT News Desk
Aug 20, 2024 07:47 AM IST

National Centre for Seismology said an two earthquakes hit Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. No casualties reported so far.

Two back-to-back earthquakes with magnitudes 4.9 and 4.8 jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla district, close to district headquarters. (Gile)
The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla district, close to district headquarters. (Gile)

The first earthquake at 4.9 magnitude on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of around 6:45 am. The second tremor was recorded at 4.8 magnitude, and occurred at a depth of around 10 km, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any further developments.

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates)

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Earthquakes in Baramulla: Two back-to-back quakes rock Kashmir district
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On