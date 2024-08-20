Earthquakes in Baramulla: Two back-to-back quakes rock Kashmir district

Two back-to-back earthquakes with magnitudes 4.9 and 4.8 jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district early Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Baramulla district, close to district headquarters. (Gile)

The first earthquake at 4.9 magnitude on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of around 6:45 am. The second tremor was recorded at 4.8 magnitude, and occurred at a depth of around 10 km, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any further developments.

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates)