EC announces assembly poll dates in five states, counting to be held on May 2
The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for the assembly elections that will be held in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The terms of these states’ assemblies will come to an end in May and June. However, President’s Rule has been imposed in Puducherry after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government failed to win the trust vote earlier this week.
In Assam, voting will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6; in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, voting will take place in a single phase on April 6; while West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29, respectively.
Counting of votes in all states will take place on May 2.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu assembly election to be held on April 6; all eyes on DMK, AIADMK
Outgoing Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that all extant guidelines for Covid-19 would be observed during the elections.
All extant Covid-19 guidelines will be followed in the upcoming elections, including social distancing, provisions of masks, sanitiser and gloves for the electors and the extension of the polling time by one hour. The number of electors per booth will also be limited to 1,000. Covid-19 patients will continue to be allowed to cast their vote by postal ballot or vote in the last hour of the election.
“Last year, the entire world, when confronted with the Covid 19 pandemic, was figuring out how to balance the rights of citizens while protecting their health and safety in the thick of this pandemic,” Arora said at the press briefing. “The Commission used the Rajya Sabha elections and Bihar elections last year as a litmus test to see how to conduct large-scale polls. Bihar was a watershed moment, there were more voters than the last assembly election and Lok Sabha election during the pandemic.”
The Commission, comprising CEC Arora, ECs Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, has held extensive meetings across all five regions with stakeholders and poll officials.
The Commission has also asked the government to consider poll officials as frontline health workers so that they can be vaccinated on priority.
HT, last week, reported that nearly 69,000 extra polling stations have been set up and over 300,000 more booth workers are being recruited as a part of the preparations by the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming five assembly elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to entertain plea challenging decision to make FASTag mandatory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC announces assembly poll dates in five states, counting to be held on May 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment complaints not to brushed under carpet: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't say we make everyone happy': CEC Sunil Arora on poll dates of 5 states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, TRS spar over creation of govt jobs in Telangana in last six years
- The Telangana Congress challenged the TRS government in the state to hold an open debate at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park in front of the state assembly complex in Hyderabad on the issue of recruitments made after the formation of Telangana in 2014.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana Cong seeks court-monitored CBI probe into lawyer couple’s murders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Congress leader opposes Godse follower’s induction into the party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No 30-day mask checking in state': UP Police clarify fake viral message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers to soon get concession on fares for travelling without check-in baggage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The importance of caste census and its political implications
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-Pak ceasefire agreement rekindles hope for peace among border residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: A day after Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA extends existing Covid guidelines till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoist violence on the decline in Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox