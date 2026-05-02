EC circular not contrary to rules: Big SC setback for TMC before Bengal results

The Supreme Court on Saturday told the Trinamool Congress (TMC) representative that the Election Commission of India’s circular on deploying central government staff as counting supervisors is “not contrary to rules”. ‘EC circular not contrary to rules’: SC upholds central staff deployment for vote counting (@AITCofficial X)

The apex court's observation came while hearing the Trinamool Congress’ plea challenging the Election Commission’s directive to deploy central government and PSU employees as counting personnel for the West Bengal polls, reported news agency PTI.

The bench underscored that the ECI is within its limits to select counting personnel, noting that “the ECI can choose counting personnel from only one pool (central government)” and that the circular “cannot be said to be incorrect.”

However, the bench reassured the petitioner that party agents would remain part of the process, observing that “TMC representative will be there during counting of votes,” PTI report added.

The top court declined to pass any further directions in the matter, stating it would only “reiterate the statement submitted by the ECI’s counsel that the circular in challenge would be implemented,” news agency ANI reported.

During the proceedings, the poll body told the court that its April 13 circular on the deployment of central staff would be implemented “in letter and spirit.” As argued by the AITC, the circular also provides for the inclusion of state government employees alongside central government staff in the vote counting process.

Notably, while the AITC had originally challenged the circular in its petition, during the hearing, according to ANI, it only sought strict adherence to the same directive.