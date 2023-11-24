EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over ‘panauti’ remarks targeting Narendra Modi

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his “panauti” (associated with bad luck) and “jaibkatra” (pickpocket) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a response by 6pm on Saturday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AICC)

The poll panel’s move came a day after a BJP delegation submitted a memorandum, complaining against Gandhi for his jibes.

HT reached out to Congress leaders for a comment but did not get one immediately.

In its show cause notice to Gandhi, EC noted that the term “panauti” ex-facie is prohibited under section 123(2) (dealing with corrupt practices) of the Representation of People Act. It also cited the model code of conduct, under which parties and candidates must avoid criticism of other parties or their workers “based on unverified allegations or distortion”.

“Whereas, a complaint has been received from the BJP (copy enclosed) alleging that you, on 22nd November 2023 in a public meeting at Bayatu, District Barmer, Rajasthan made wild allegations and spoke in a derisive and obnoxious manner about the Prime Minister. It is alleged that comparing a PM to a ‘Jaibkatra’ (pickpocket) and using the word ‘Panauti’ is unbecoming of a very senior leader of a National Political Party,” the notice said.

The poll panel reiterated its advisory in May in which it had rued over the “plummeting level of political discourse in the campaigning period”.

On Tuesday, Gandhi kicked up a storm after he used the “panauti” barb against Modi, as the latter had attended the World Cup cricket final, which India lost to Australia on Sunday. He also alleged that Modi diverts people’s attention while industrialist Gautam Adani picks people’s pockets. This is how pickpockets operate, he said.

