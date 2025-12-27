EC releases Assam's draft electoral rolls after Special Revision, 10.5 lakh names deleted

Over one million names have been identified for deletion after the Special Revision (SR) of the electoral roll in Assam following house-to-house verification, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday. Guwahati: Polling officials check voter lists as part of preparations ahead of Assam Assembly Elections, in Guwahati, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.(PTI)

SR was held due to the revision of the National Register of Citizens, which is incomplete, in Assam, unlike the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in other states. Assam is due to go to the polls early next year.

Officials said 4,78,992 names have been identified for deletion due to deaths, 5,23,680 due to shifting, and 53,619 due to multiple entries, totalling 105,6291.

The SR was carried between November 22 and December 20, with January 1 as the qualifying date. The ECI said Assam has a total of 25.11 million voters, excluding 93,021 D-voters (doubtful voters with suspicions about their citizenship).

Unlike SIR, the exercise in Assam did not require physical verification of documents. The focus was on the voluntary filling of forms for the inclusion of new voters, objections to an entry, or seeking corrections.

The ECI said over 29,000 Block Level Officers and 2,578 supervisors visited 6.10 million households across the state during the special revision phase.

"The purification of electoral rolls during the current SR cycle is a meticulous administrative effort, focused on enhancing the integrity of the electoral roll ahead of the 2026 assembly elections," an ECI statement said.

It added that Assam has 12.57 million male voters, 12.63 million female voters, and 379 others.

The claims and objections phase will follow the SR process until January 22, and the final electoral roll, after corrections, will be published on February 10.

"To ensure every eligible citizen is correctly registered, an individual must satisfy four primary criteria to be enrolled as an elector. Firstly, they must hold citizenship of India," the EC statement said. "Secondly, they must meet the minimum age requirement...Thirdly, the person must be an ordinary resident of the constituency where they seek registration...Finally, the individual must not be legally barred from voting, meaning they must not be disqualified under any law and must not be declared to be of unsound mind."