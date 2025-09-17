Colour photos, bigger fonts: EC to have new EVM Ballot Papers for Bihar polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced revising the guidelines regarding the designing and printing of the EVM Ballot Papers to make them more readable and voter-friendly. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced new Ballot papers from Bihar elections. (File Photo)

The poll body said that the EVMs have colour photographs of candidates, starting from Bihar assembly polls. The candidate’s face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility, it said.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the existing guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM Ballot Papers to enhance their clarity and readability,” a statement of the election commission said.

“The initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken by the ECI in the past 6 months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters,” the statement added.

The election commission said that the names of all candidates, including NOTA, will be printed in the same font type and font size large enough for easy readability.