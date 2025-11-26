ECI directs Kolkata Police to strengthen security at its West Bengal office

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed police to strengthen security at the poll panel’s office in Kolkata amid the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, citing a “serious security breach” on Monday. A section of BLOs protested outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office on Monday. (PTI)

A section of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) protested outside the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)’s office and surrounded the officials until late Monday over the SIR-related pressure.

In a letter to the Kolkata Police, the ECI sought an action taken report within 48 hours. The ECI said the existing security at the CEO’s office appeared inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to a threat to the safety and security of senior poll panel officials.

“The commission further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of [the] sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the state, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again,” the letter said.

It added that the commission has taken a serious view of the incident and directs that the police take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of the officers and staff in the office of the CEO, at their residences, and while commuting.

An organisation of BLOs and other government officials held a rally in Kolkata on Monday to protest against the workload due to the ongoing SIR.

A BLO delegation sought to meet the CEO to submit a deputation. They surrounded the office when they could not meet the CEO. The protest continued overnight.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee this month wrote a letter to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to halt the SIR. She said continuing this “unplanned and coercive drive” will not only endanger more lives but will also jeopardise the legitimacy of the electoral revision.

There has been growing anger among BLOs. At least three of them have died by suicide, with their families blaming the SIR workload.

Amit Malviya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal co-in-charge, accused Banerjee of orchestrating the BLO march to intimidate the CEO from implementing the SIR. “But who were these people marching to the CEO’s office? They’ve now been identified — not BLOs, but TMC workers. Every single one of them. Yet another staged spectacle. Yet another desperate attempt exposed,” he wrote on X on Monday.