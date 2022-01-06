Home / India News / ECI raises election expenditure limit: Here are fresh ceilings for candidates in states, UTs
ECI raises election expenditure limit: Here are fresh ceilings for candidates in states, UTs

The revision will be in effect for all upcoming elections, the poll panel announced in a release.
Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra addressing a press conference (Image used only for representation)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In a major decision, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday it is raising the cap on election expenditure for candidates in case of both assembly and parliamentary constituencies. For assembly constituencies, the ceiling has been increased from 20 lakh to 28 lakh, and 28 lakh to 40 lakh, in respective states and Union territories.

Meanwhile, for parliamentary constituencies, the ceiling has been raised from 54 lakh to 75 lakh, and 70 lakh to 95 lakh. A press release from the poll panel stated that the new limits will be in effect for all upcoming elections.

Thursday's announcement by the Election Commission comes just days before it is likely to announce the schedule for assembly polls in five states--Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Here are the new limits for candidates in states and UTs:

(1.) 95 lakh (parliamentary constituency) and 40 lakh (assembly constituency: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi (UT), Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

(2.) 95 lakh and 28 lakh: Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

(3.) 75 lakh and 28 lakh: Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry (UT) and Sikkim.

The UTs of Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, and Ladakh have only parliamentary constituencies. After the revision, candidates here can spend a maximum of 75 lakh.

Topics
eci poll panel
Story Saved
Thursday, January 06, 2022
