ECI ‘shouldn’t turn into party office’: TMC on Bihar electoral roll revision

Following the decision of the Election Commission of India to revise the electoral roll ahead of Bihar's elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O' Brien on Saturday stated that in the desperation to change or attempt to change things, one does desperate things. TMC MP Derek O'Brien asked as to why this exercise is being suddenly done right now, before Bihar elections. (ANI)

"TMC has the highest regard for the Election Commission of India as a constitutional body, but the constitutional body should not turn into the branch office of the BJP. Why is this exercise being suddenly done right now? We have evidence that it is being done now because the latest BJP's internal survey for Bengal shows the BJP will get 46 to 49 seats in Bengal Assembly polls. In desperation to change or attempt to change things, you do these desperate things..." the TMC MP said in a press conference.

He further stated that the ECI was conducting an exercise called the special intensive revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, which would also be followed in West Bengal.

"The ECI is conducting an exercise called special intensive revision of the electoral roll starting in Bihar, and then they said they'll follow it up in Bengal. Under this, new and existing voters have to submit proof of birth & birthplace for those born before July 1987. Proof of birth & birthplace for self and one parent for those born between July 1987 to December 2004. Proof of birth & birthplace for self and both parents for those born after December 2004. If these documents are not submitted within a month, your name will be deleted from the voter list," Brien said.

Derek O' Brien further stated that the EC was trying to bring back NRC in from the back door.

"The EC (Election Commission) is trying to bring the NRC in from the back door. In 1935 under the Nazis, you were supposed to be given an ancestor pass. Some proof of paper to show that you are an Indian citizen is this the new version of that Nazi Ancestor Pass?... All the INDIA bloc parties will take this up in and outside Parliament..." he added.